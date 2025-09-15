Task Force Beautification teams with Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) in the District’s Ward 8

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, and members of Task Force Beautification join Ward 8 residents, volunteers, and Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) members for a pop-up community cleanup in Washington, D.C., Sept. 13, 2025. The effort, led by ANC Commissioner Marcus “Mick” Hickman, marked the first time D.C. National Guard members worked alongside residents and elected officials in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. Many of the participating Guard members live and work in the District, strengthening their shared commitment to keeping local neighborhoods safe and clean. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)