Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Beautification teams with Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) in the District’s Ward 8

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, and members of Task Force Beautification join Ward 8 residents, volunteers, and Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) members for a pop-up community cleanup in Washington, D.C., Sept. 13, 2025. The effort, led by ANC Commissioner Marcus “Mick” Hickman, marked the first time D.C. National Guard members worked alongside residents and elected officials in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. Many of the participating Guard members live and work in the District, strengthening their shared commitment to keeping local neighborhoods safe and clean. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977116
    VIRIN: 250913-F-PL327-8831
    Filename: DOD_111298154
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Beautification teams with Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) in the District’s Ward 8, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    Task Force Beautification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download