Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARAC completes Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Video by Nathan Westenhaver 

    Army Reserve Aviation Command

    The Army Reserve Aviation Command completed a Change of Command Ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 at Godman Army Airfield, Fort Knox, Ky.

    Col. Patrick L. Pollak replaced Brig. Gen. Roger F. Deon, Jr., during the ceremony with USARC Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Martin Klein as the reviewing officer.

    (Video courtesy Fort Knox Visual Information)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977111
    VIRIN: 250824-O-GD975-3972
    Filename: DOD_111298089
    Length: 00:39:03
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARAC completes Change of Command, by Nathan Westenhaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARC
    ARAC
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download