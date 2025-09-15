ARAC completes Change of Command

The Army Reserve Aviation Command completed a Change of Command Ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 at Godman Army Airfield, Fort Knox, Ky.
Col. Patrick L. Pollak replaced Brig. Gen. Roger F. Deon, Jr., during the ceremony with USARC Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Martin Klein as the reviewing officer.
(Video courtesy Fort Knox Visual Information)
