Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Answering the Call After Dark: Emergency Department Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen with the 633d Medical Group, work the Emergency Department night shift at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 20, 2025. Medical staff keep the emergency department open 24/7, treating patients and addressing urgent cases at all hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith and Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 08:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977038
    VIRIN: 250820-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_111296723
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Answering the Call After Dark: Emergency Department Operations, by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night Shift
    emergency department
    633 MDG
    medical
    Emergency response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download