U.S. Airmen with the 633d Medical Group, work the Emergency Department night shift at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 20, 2025. Medical staff keep the emergency department open 24/7, treating patients and addressing urgent cases at all hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith and Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 08:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977038
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-PG418-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111296723
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Answering the Call After Dark: Emergency Department Operations, by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.