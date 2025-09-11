Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cook Up A Craveable Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by Jason Jaring 

    Defense Information School

    Watch how senders can work to understand their receivers to create relatable and effective messages.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 15:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976979
    VIRIN: 250915-O-EW859-8405
    Filename: DOD_111295329
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cook Up A Craveable Message, by Jason Jaring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    social media
    storytelling
    Communication Strategy and Operation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download