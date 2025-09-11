Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Information Operations Welcome Video (captions)

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Adarryl Roberts, DLA Chief Information Officer welcomes new employees to DLA Information Operations/J6. Information Operations (J6) serves as the DLA knowledge broker, providing comprehensive, best practice technological support to the Department of Defense/DLA Logistics Business Community, resulting in expert-quality information systems, efficient and economical computing, data management, electronic business, and telecommunication services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976978
    VIRIN: 250915-D-LU733-5043
    PIN: 505938
    Filename: DOD_111295318
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Information Operations Welcome Video (captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

