Adarryl Roberts, DLA Chief Information Officer welcomes new employees to DLA Information Operations/J6. Information Operations (J6) serves as the DLA knowledge broker, providing comprehensive, best practice technological support to the Department of Defense/DLA Logistics Business Community, resulting in expert-quality information systems, efficient and economical computing, data management, electronic business, and telecommunication services.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 15:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976977
|VIRIN:
|250915-D-LU733-8037
|PIN:
|505938
|Filename:
|DOD_111295315
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Information Operations Welcome Video (emblem, captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
