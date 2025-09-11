505914-F
From MREs to jet fuel, the Defense Logistics Agency keeps the U.S. military mission-ready 24/7. Think of DLA as the ultimate supply chain boss--delivering food, gear, medicine, and more wherever the fight takes us. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976965
|VIRIN:
|250915-D-LU733-6720
|PIN:
|505914
|Filename:
|DOD_111295100
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA, We've Got Your Back (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.