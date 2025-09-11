Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA, We've Got Your Back (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505914-F
    From MREs to jet fuel, the Defense Logistics Agency keeps the U.S. military mission-ready 24/7. Think of DLA as the ultimate supply chain boss--delivering food, gear, medicine, and more wherever the fight takes us. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976965
    VIRIN: 250915-D-LU733-6720
    PIN: 505914
    Filename: DOD_111295100
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA, We've Got Your Back (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DLA
    #DLA101

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download