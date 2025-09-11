Thunderbirds perform at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976923" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Visitors watch as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds showcase their precision maneuverability during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. The air show features U.S. military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static displays, and opportunities for the public to engage with service members, honoring the legacy of aviation excellence while inspiring the next generation of aviators and aerospace innovators. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)