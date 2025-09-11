Visitors watch as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds showcase their precision maneuverability during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. The air show features U.S. military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static displays, and opportunities for the public to engage with service members, honoring the legacy of aviation excellence while inspiring the next generation of aviators and aerospace innovators. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976923
|VIRIN:
|250913-F-VL625-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111293887
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Thunderbirds perform at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
