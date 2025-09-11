U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, fly a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and a CH-47 Chinook over a Steelers football game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 14, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)
This work, Cut: Steelers fly over, by 1LT Kate McNelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
