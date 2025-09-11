Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cut: Steelers fly over

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, fly a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and a CH-47 Chinook over a Steelers football game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 14, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 22:32
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    army avaition
    Steelers Football
    Nfl

