Suicide attempt survivor and retired command sergeant major, John Miyata, discusses his experience with suicide. This is the third video of a three part video series covering Miyata's experience and the outcome of his struggle with mental health. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 00:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976889
|VIRIN:
|250914-A-KV767-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111293330
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Attempt Survivor: John Miyata, by SSG Laurie Ellen Wash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
