U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team conduct a parachute demonstration at 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrew, Maryland, Sept. 14, 2025. The air show allows the public to engage with Airmen and see firsthand the aircraft that support the nation’s defense (U.S.Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 21:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976886
|VIRIN:
|250914-M-FU507-3371
|Filename:
|DOD_111293323
|Length:
|00:11:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Golden Knights fly at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.