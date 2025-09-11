Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Attempt Survivor: John Miyata part 1

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Suicide attempt survivor and retired command sergeant major, John Miyata, discusses his experience with suicide. This is the first video of a three part video series covering Miyata's experience and the outcome of his struggle with mental health. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 00:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976877
    VIRIN: 250914-A-KV767-1001
    Filename: DOD_111293249
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: HAWAII, US

    suicide awareness
    9th Mission Support Command

