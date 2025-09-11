Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview with Sgt. Maj. Lauren Flores

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mason Runyon 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Interview with Sgt. Maj. Lauren Flores, the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 00:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 976874
    VIRIN: 250724-A-GS113-7060
    Filename: DOD_111293179
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Sgt. Maj. Lauren Flores, by SGT Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download