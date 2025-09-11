Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds perform during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Vincent Needham 

    316th Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. The air show allows the public to engage with Airmen and see firsthand the aircraft that support the nation’s defense. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 10:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976809
    VIRIN: 250913-M-XY116-3001
    PIN: 250913
    Filename: DOD_111291917
    Length: 00:07:26
    Location: MARYLAND, US

