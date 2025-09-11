Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mascots visit 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    316th Wing

    The Official Mascot of the Baltimore Ravens, Poe, the Washington Wizards' mascot "G-Wiz" and Washington Nationals mascots visit the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. The air show allows the public to engage with Airmen and see firsthand the aircraft that support the nation’s defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond McGhee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 22:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976807
    VIRIN: 250912-D-VL417-1002
    Filename: DOD_111291915
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mascots visit 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    andrewsairshow25

