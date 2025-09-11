The Official Mascot of the Baltimore Ravens, Poe, the Washington Wizards' mascot "G-Wiz" and Washington Nationals mascots visit the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. The air show allows the public to engage with Airmen and see firsthand the aircraft that support the nation’s defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond McGhee)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 22:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976807
|VIRIN:
|250912-D-VL417-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111291915
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mascots visit 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.