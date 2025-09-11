Thunderbirds perform at 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds", flying F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, perform precision aerial maneuvers during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. The Thunderbirds showcase the pride, professionalism, and teamwork of U.S. Airmen to audiences worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond McGhee)