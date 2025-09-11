The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds", flying F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, perform precision aerial maneuvers during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. The Thunderbirds showcase the pride, professionalism, and teamwork of U.S. Airmen to audiences worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond McGhee)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 21:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976805
|VIRIN:
|250913-D-UO417-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111291891
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Thunderbirds perform at 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by SrA Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
