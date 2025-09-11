Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds perform at 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Perkins 

    316th Wing

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds", flying F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, perform precision aerial maneuvers during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. The Thunderbirds showcase the pride, professionalism, and teamwork of U.S. Airmen to audiences worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond McGhee)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 21:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976805
    VIRIN: 250913-D-UO417-1001
    Filename: DOD_111291891
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

