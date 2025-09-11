Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews Air Show 2025

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Isaac March, the noncommission officer in charge of command information for 316th Wing Public Affairs, interviews air show attendees during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. The air show allows the public to engage with Airmen and see firsthand the aircraft that support the nation’s defense (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 10:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976804
    VIRIN: 250913-M-FU507-2800
    Filename: DOD_111291890
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

