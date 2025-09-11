RJ Gritter, a Decathlon aircraft pilot, performs several aerial maneuvers during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. The air show featured military and civilian aerial demonstrations and static displays to inspire the next aviators across the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 19:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976803
|VIRIN:
|250913-F-RA633-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111291889
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, RJ Gritter performs at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.