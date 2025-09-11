Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RJ Gritter performs at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    316th Wing

    RJ Gritter, a Decathlon aircraft pilot, performs several aerial maneuvers during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. The air show featured military and civilian aerial demonstrations and static displays to inspire the next aviators across the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976803
    VIRIN: 250913-F-RA633-1002
    Filename: DOD_111291889
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RJ Gritter performs at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

