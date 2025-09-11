Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inspiring the future at 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    A video highlights aerial demonstrations and attendees at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show in Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The show featured performances designed to motivate the next generation of aviators. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976774
    VIRIN: 250912-F-OC840-1001
    PIN: 000000
    Filename: DOD_111291145
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    andrewsairshow25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download