Dr. Barbara Gruber is recognized as the Thunderbirds' Hometown Hero for the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The video features Gruber donning a flight suit and helmet as part of her honorary flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond McGhee)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976754
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-VL625-1001
|PIN:
|000000
|Filename:
|DOD_111290827
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr. Barbara Gruber suits up as the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show Hometown Hero, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.