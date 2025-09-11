Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr. Barbara Gruber suits up as the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show Hometown Hero

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    316th Wing

    Dr. Barbara Gruber is recognized as the Thunderbirds' Hometown Hero for the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The video features Gruber donning a flight suit and helmet as part of her honorary flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond McGhee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976754
    VIRIN: 250912-F-VL625-1001
    PIN: 000000
    Filename: DOD_111290827
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Barbara Gruber suits up as the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show Hometown Hero, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    andrewsairshow25
    Thunderbird

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download