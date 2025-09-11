Opening ceremony at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

The 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show Military Family Day showcases aerial demonstrations and performances for service members and their families at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. Highlights include the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, military aerial demonstrations and civilian performers previewing the acts scheduled for the public air show Sept. 13–14. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|09.12.2025
|09.12.2025 17:48
|B-Roll
|976741
|250912-F-CW106-1001
|DOD_111290612
|00:07:43
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|1
|1
