    Opening ceremony at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi 

    316th Wing

    The 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show Military Family Day showcases aerial demonstrations and performances for service members and their families at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. Highlights include the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, military aerial demonstrations and civilian performers previewing the acts scheduled for the public air show Sept. 13–14. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976741
    VIRIN: 250912-F-CW106-1001
    Filename: DOD_111290612
    Length: 00:07:43
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    This work, Opening ceremony at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Golden Knights
    JBA
    andrewsairshow25
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

