Soldiers with the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team descend from the sky during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The Golden Knights showcase precision skydiving and aerial acrobatics, representing the skill and professionalism of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 17:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976740
|VIRIN:
|250912-N-VS068-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111290605
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Golden Knights at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by PO2 Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
