    U.S. Army Golden Knights at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht 

    316th Wing

    Soldiers with the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team descend from the sky during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The Golden Knights showcase precision skydiving and aerial acrobatics, representing the skill and professionalism of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 17:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976740
    VIRIN: 250912-N-VS068-1001
    Filename: DOD_111290605
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Golden Knights at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, by PO2 Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    andrewsairshow25

