U.S. Army Golden Knights at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

Soldiers with the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team descend from the sky during the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, Maryland, Sept. 12, 2025. The Golden Knights showcase precision skydiving and aerial acrobatics, representing the skill and professionalism of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)