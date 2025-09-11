U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment attack an simulated enemy point during Saber Junction '25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. Units across the 2CR staged in defensive positions to repel simulated enemy attacks. SJ25 ensures that the 2CR and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 08:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976642
|VIRIN:
|250910-A-JT779-6570
|Filename:
|DOD_111287956
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Saber Junction 25, by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Training For Tomorrow's Fight: Forging Readiness at Saber Junction '25
No keywords found.