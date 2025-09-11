video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment attack an simulated enemy point during Saber Junction '25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. Units across the 2CR staged in defensive positions to repel simulated enemy attacks. SJ25 ensures that the 2CR and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)