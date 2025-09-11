Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saber Junction 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment attack an simulated enemy point during Saber Junction '25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025. Units across the 2CR staged in defensive positions to repel simulated enemy attacks. SJ25 ensures that the 2CR and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 08:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976642
    VIRIN: 250910-A-JT779-6570
    Filename: DOD_111287956
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 25, by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Training For Tomorrow's Fight: Forging Readiness at Saber Junction '25

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SaberJunction, StrongerTogether, WEARENATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download