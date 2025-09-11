Training For Tomorrow's Fight: Forging Readiness at Saber Junction '25

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey | Solders with the Spanish Armed Forces, reposition a Boxer armored vehicles to defend...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey | Solders with the Spanish Armed Forces, reposition a Boxer armored vehicles to defend against potential enemy armored vehicles during Saber Junction '25 (SJ25) at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 6, 2025. NATO and 2nd Cavalry Regiment forces prepared defensive positions to create engagement areas to repel enemy armored attacks. SJ25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, Germany – Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment gathered in the German countryside to test and refine transformational warfighting concepts during Exercise Saber Junction '25, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center from August 14 to September 21.



Saber Junction '25 tested the units' combat readiness, strengthened integration and combined readiness, and provided a critical venue to innovate on the battlefield. It is more than a validation of readiness; it is a blueprint for the future of warfighting across the Joint Force.



Throughout the exercise, 2CR Soldiers executed a series of simulated cUAS and sUAS scenarios, replicating modern threats faced on today's battlefields.



"This exercise really highlights the future of the way we have to train; we've got to train differently so we can fight differently," said Army Col. Christopher Kilpatrick, Commander Operations Group, at JMRC. "This emphasis on future battlefield tactics ensures that our forces are prepared to handle any future conflict."



JMRC is the premier training facility for multinational and joint exercises and Saber Junction is one of the most extensive JMRC exercises, consisting of more than 7,600 participants from over 15 allied and partner nations.



The exercise encompassed comprehensive training across multiple domains, including air assault operations, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, tactical maneuvers, integrated air and land fire support, and response strategies for displaced civilians. By employing NATO operational procedures, the training aimed to equip forces with the critical capabilities required to address both current and emerging threats effectively.



These events challenged Soldiers to integrate emerging technologies, refine tactics, and synchronize fires and maneuvers against an adaptive enemy.



"I think the regiment is going to be able to capitalize on a lot of things," said Lt. Col Ryan David, Commander of the 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. "One, we continue to push the boundaries on UAS systems and Purpose-Built Attritable System drones. These are all designed, built, employed, and sustained by Soldiers, so that's a pretty cool program that we have here that we've built in-house, and we've built a community of interest across the European UAS folks to say here's how we did it and here's how we can export it."



This year's Saber Junction exercise includes over 300 drones; the highest number ever used in the history of the annual event.



The training at Saber Junction emphasized not only the tactical aspects of operations but also the importance of allied integration, reinforcing the ability to fight as a cohesive team. Close integration with our NATO Allies creates a culture of accountability for readiness of forces against our assigned missions.



"The cool thing about Saber Junction is that it's not just a U.S. operation. We have the Dutch, we have the Spanish, the Bulgarians, and we have the North Macedonians, so each of those organizations brings a capability that forces us to use other innovations like the Mission Partner Kit, which allows us to communicate more seamlessly than we did previously, where we had to rely solely on human liaisons. Now we can invest in our partners and give them a kit that allows them to talk with us more interoperable," said David.



Soldiers and leaders were put to the test in rigorous conditions against a relentless and expertly trained and equipped enemy.



"The OPFOR here does a great job of replicating the enemy in modern warfare; they're enabled with capabilities such as UAS and electronic warfare, and that gives us the opportunity to fight against a real-live OPFOR, instead of training like we do back in the rear," said U.S. Army Col. Donald Neal, Commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment.



A significant challenge that hampered drone operations throughout the exercise was the persistent fog, strong winds, and wet, damp weather. Low visibility conditions made navigation and target acquisition challenging, reducing the effectiveness of aerial reconnaissance. The moisture in the air also posed technical issues, causing sensor malfunctions and reduced battery efficiency, which limited flight duration and reliability.



As a result, units had to rely more heavily on ground-based intelligence and adapt their operational plans, highlighting the critical impact of adverse weather on unmanned aerial systems in field exercises.



Throughout Saber Junction, the 2nd Cavalry Regiment demonstrated how drones are reshaping both defensive and offensive operations on the battlefield. The reliance on offensive and defensive drone technology is steadily increasing, with the Army rapidly integrating it into its doctrine through modernization efforts like Transformation in Contact and Project Flytrap.



These unmanned aerial systems significantly enhanced the unit's ability to detect, track, and engage opposing forces with greater speed and precision. By integrating drones into the training scenario, 2CR enhanced its reconnaissance capabilities and expedited communication between sensors and shooters.



As a result, engagements occurred more rapidly, compelling commanders to make faster tactical decisions in the dynamic, force-on-force environment.



"We've been averaging constant coverage on the enemy in the form of drones. We bring them up, bring them down, and we're able to maintain that coverage, to then synchronize effects and fires on the enemy, to attrit them before they come into our AO," said David.



Through realistic, multi-domain training and close cooperation with NATO allies, the exercise showcases not only tactical proficiency but strategic foresight.



From drone innovation to joint integration, Saber Junction 25 reaffirms that the future of combat readiness lies in transformation, and that future is already being forged today on the rugged terrain of Hohenfels, Germany.