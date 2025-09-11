HMCS Regina docks at Port of Alaska in Anchorage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976604" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

His Majesty's Canadian Ship Regina makes port at the Don Young Port of Alaska in Anchorage, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2025. The HMCS Regina stopped into port while supporting Canadian Armed Forces' led Operation LATITUDE, focusing on increasing domain awareness in the Western Arctic and enhancing interoperability with the United States in the context of continental defense.