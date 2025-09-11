HMCS Regina docks at Port of Alaska in Anchorage

His Majesty's Canadian Ship Regina makes port at the Don Young Port of Alaska in Anchorage, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2025. The HMCS Regina stopped into port while supporting Canadian Armed Forces' led Operation LATITUDE, focusing on increasing domain awareness in the Western Arctic and enhancing interoperability with the United States in the context of continental defense.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 19:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976604
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-EZ530-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111287441
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
