    HMCS Regina docks at Port of Alaska in Anchorage

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    His Majesty's Canadian Ship Regina makes port at the Don Young Port of Alaska in Anchorage, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2025. The HMCS Regina stopped into port while supporting Canadian Armed Forces' led Operation LATITUDE, focusing on increasing domain awareness in the Western Arctic and enhancing interoperability with the United States in the context of continental defense.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976604
    VIRIN: 250910-F-EZ530-9001
    Filename: DOD_111287441
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMCS Regina docks at Port of Alaska in Anchorage, by MSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Canadian armed forces
    HMCS Regina
    CAF
    Royal Canadian Navy
    ALCOM
    arctic

