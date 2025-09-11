VIDEO: Fort Knox honors 9/11 victims during annual Patriot Day ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the greater Fort Knox community attended the annual Patriot Day ceremony, held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky on Sept. 11.



The ceremony, which commemorated the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, included remarks from Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs General Counsel Office of Veterans Legal Services Executive Director Lily Chan Patteson and Commander of U.S. Army Human Resources Command Maj. Gen. Hope Rampy.



The event also featured a flag folding ceremony, 21-gun salute, a wreath laying and the playing of taps. Members of the Fort Knox Fire Department conducted a ceremonial tolling of the Fort Knox Fire Station bell.