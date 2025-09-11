Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIDEO: Fort Knox honors 9/11 victims during annual Patriot Day ceremony

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Members of the greater Fort Knox community attended the annual Patriot Day ceremony, held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky on Sept. 11.

    The ceremony, which commemorated the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, included remarks from Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs General Counsel Office of Veterans Legal Services Executive Director Lily Chan Patteson and Commander of U.S. Army Human Resources Command Maj. Gen. Hope Rampy.

    The event also featured a flag folding ceremony, 21-gun salute, a wreath laying and the playing of taps. Members of the Fort Knox Fire Department conducted a ceremonial tolling of the Fort Knox Fire Station bell.

