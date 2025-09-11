Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VIDEO: Fort Knox honors 9/11 victims during annual Patriot Day ceremony

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    RADCLIFF, Ky. — Members of the greater Fort Knox community attended the annual Patriot Day ceremony, held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky on Sept. 11.

    The ceremony, which commemorated the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, included remarks from Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs General Counsel Office of Veterans Legal Services Executive Director Lily Chan Patteson and Commander of U.S. Army Human Resources Command Maj. Gen. Hope Rampy.

    The event also featured a flag folding ceremony, 21-gun salute, a wreath laying and the playing of taps. Members of the Fort Knox Fire Department conducted a ceremonial tolling of the Fort Knox Fire Station bell.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 13:04
    Story ID: 547859
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VIDEO: Fort Knox honors 9/11 victims during annual Patriot Day ceremony, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    VIDEO: Fort Knox honors 9/11 victims during annual Patriot Day ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Garrison
    IMCOM
    Patriot Day
    AMC
    Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download