Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Ismail Hassan Abdullah Zahzouh discusses the importance of partnership between Yemen and the United States at BRIGHT STAR 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGYPT

    09.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Interview with Maj. Gen. Ismail Hassan Abdullah Zahzouh, Commander of the Yemeni Special Operations Forces, where he discusses the importance of partnership and cooperation during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 7, 2025. BRIGHT STAR is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo and Maged Benjamin-Elias)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 07:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 976488
    VIRIN: 250907-A-RP020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111284573
    Length: 00:07:47
    Language: Arabic
    Location: EG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Ismail Hassan Abdullah Zahzouh discusses the importance of partnership between Yemen and the United States at BRIGHT STAR 25, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Multinational Exercise
    Defense Partnership
    Military Cooperation
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download