Interview with Maj. Gen. Ismail Hassan Abdullah Zahzouh, Commander of the Yemeni Special Operations Forces, where he discusses the importance of partnership and cooperation during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 7, 2025. BRIGHT STAR is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo and Maged Benjamin-Elias)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 07:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|976488
|VIRIN:
|250907-A-RP020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111284573
|Length:
|00:07:47
|Language:
|Arabic
|Location:
|EG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Ismail Hassan Abdullah Zahzouh discusses the importance of partnership between Yemen and the United States at BRIGHT STAR 25, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.