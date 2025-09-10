Maj. Gen. Ismail Hassan Abdullah Zahzouh discusses the importance of partnership between Yemen and the United States at BRIGHT STAR 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976488" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview with Maj. Gen. Ismail Hassan Abdullah Zahzouh, Commander of the Yemeni Special Operations Forces, where he discusses the importance of partnership and cooperation during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 7, 2025. BRIGHT STAR is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo and Maged Benjamin-Elias)