Amphibious Assault Demonstration Showcases Coalition Power at BRIGHT STAR 2025

B-roll video features an amphibious assault demonstration led by the Egyptian military with participation from Italian forces during a training exercise, near Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 10, 2025. The exercise included coordinated maneuvers with paratroopers, Apache helicopters, armored vehicles, explosions, and convoy operations across multiple areas of attack. Amphibious landing ships lowered their ramps to deploy trucks and equipment directly onto the shoreline while tanks provided suppressive fire and attack helicopters supported counter-assault operations. The demonstration highlighted the scale and complexity of coalition capabilities during BRIGHT STAR 25. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)
|09.09.2025
|09.11.2025 07:18
|B-Roll
|976484
|250910-A-RP020-1001
|DOD_111284526
|00:04:58
|EG
|2
|2
