    Amphibious Assault Demonstration Showcases Coalition Power at BRIGHT STAR 2025

    EGYPT

    09.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo 

    U.S. Army Central   

    B-roll video features an amphibious assault demonstration led by the Egyptian military with participation from Italian forces during a training exercise, near Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 10, 2025. The exercise included coordinated maneuvers with paratroopers, Apache helicopters, armored vehicles, explosions, and convoy operations across multiple areas of attack. Amphibious landing ships lowered their ramps to deploy trucks and equipment directly onto the shoreline while tanks provided suppressive fire and attack helicopters supported counter-assault operations. The demonstration highlighted the scale and complexity of coalition capabilities during BRIGHT STAR 25. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 07:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976484
    VIRIN: 250910-A-RP020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111284526
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: EG

    Multinational Training
    Coalition Forces
    CENTCOM
    Regional Security
    BRIGHTSTAR25

