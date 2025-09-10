Amphibious Assault Demonstration Showcases Coalition Power at BRIGHT STAR 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video features an amphibious assault demonstration led by the Egyptian military with participation from Italian forces during a training exercise, near Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 10, 2025. The exercise included coordinated maneuvers with paratroopers, Apache helicopters, armored vehicles, explosions, and convoy operations across multiple areas of attack. Amphibious landing ships lowered their ramps to deploy trucks and equipment directly onto the shoreline while tanks provided suppressive fire and attack helicopters supported counter-assault operations. The demonstration highlighted the scale and complexity of coalition capabilities during BRIGHT STAR 25. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)