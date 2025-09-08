Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Forces Command Welcomes Deputy Commander Gen. Kang

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Combined Forces Command conducts a welcome ceremony for incoming deputy commander Gen. Kim Seung-min at Camp Humphreys on September 11, 2025. The ceremony bestowed honors to Kim in his new role. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 02:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976473
    VIRIN: 250911-A-YG297-2001
    Filename: DOD_111284382
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    TAGS

    ROK-US Alliance
    Combined Forces Command
    United Nations Command
    United States Forces Korea
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    South Korea

