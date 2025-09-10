CFC welcomes new deputy commander

Combined Forces Command welcomed its 32nd deputy commander, Gen. Kim Sung-min, during a ceremony hosted by CFC Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek on Thursday.

The ceremony featured honors from both nations, including a salute battery, the playing of the national anthems of the Republic of Korea and the United States, and ceremonial support from the CFC Honor Guard and United Nations Command Honor Guard. Senior leaders from the ROK and U.S. militaries attended to mark the occasion.

“Gen. Kim joins a command that is disciplined, united and ready,” Brunson said. “Our combined team trains and prepares every day to deter aggression and, if necessary, fight and win. That is the strength of this alliance and the responsibility we carry together.”

In his inaugural remarks, Kim pledged his commitment to further strengthening the alliance. “As we stand at a critical crossroad, I pledge to fulfill my mission under the ROK-U.S. alliance that's even stronger,” Kim said.

Kim, a graduate of the Korea Military Academy’s 48th class in 1992, is widely regarded as a leader with deep expertise in operations and strategy and extensive joint experience, making him well-suited to strengthen the combined defense posture. He has previously served as commander of the 5th Corps, director general for policy planning at the Ministry of National Defense, head of the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff task force on operational control transition, deputy director for strategic planning at the JCS, and chief of staff of the 3rd Corps.

Established in 1978, the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command is the premier warfighting headquarters on the Korean Peninsula. CFC is responsible for deterring external aggression, defending the Republic of Korea and maintaining peace on the peninsula. Through integrated planning, combined training and a shared commitment to readiness, CFC ensures that ROK and U.S. forces stand united and prepared to defend both nations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2025 Date Posted: 09.11.2025 07:54 Story ID: 547809 Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFC welcomes new deputy commander, by Eun Chong Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.