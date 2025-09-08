Langley AFB leaders reflect on 9/11

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Hummel, 192d Wing deputy commander, and Hans Augustus, 633d Contracting Squadron deputy commander, share their experiences during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives that day, forever changing the course of U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell and 2nd Lt. Jahnaya Cosby)