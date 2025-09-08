Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Langley AFB leaders reflect on 9/11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell and 2nd Lt. Jahnaya Cosby

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Hummel, 192d Wing deputy commander, and Hans Augustus, 633d Contracting Squadron deputy commander, share their experiences during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives that day, forever changing the course of U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell and 2nd Lt. Jahnaya Cosby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 17:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976447
    VIRIN: 250909-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_111283781
    Length: 00:13:01
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Langley AFB leaders reflect on 9/11, by SrA Olivia Bithell and 2nd Lt. Jahnaya Cosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patriot Day
    September 11
    9/11
    reflection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download