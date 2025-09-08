Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the MHS - Sept. 11, 2025

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Ken Cornwell 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of Sept 8-12, 2025, includes resources for mental health, a military medical leader gains insight from local hospital staff, addressing the nursing shortage, and more MHS news.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 16:05
    Location: US

