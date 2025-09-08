The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of Sept 8-12, 2025, includes resources for mental health, a military medical leader gains insight from local hospital staff, addressing the nursing shortage, and more MHS news.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 16:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|976419
|VIRIN:
|250910-O-TR188-9305
|Filename:
|DOD_111283329
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - Sept. 11, 2025, by Ken Cornwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.