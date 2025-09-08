U.S. Army Brig, Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) for the District of Columbia National Guard joins Joint Task Force - DC leaders for a site survey with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Harbor Patrol Unit along the Anacostia River, Potomac River, and Washington Channel in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 2, 2025. The survey tour focused on projects Task Force Beautification will undertake as part of restoration and improvement efforts to public spaces. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 13:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976388
|VIRIN:
|250902-F-PL327-6802
|Filename:
|DOD_111282906
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DCNG Senior Leaders Partner with MPD Harbor Patrol Unit, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.