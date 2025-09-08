Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCNG Senior Leaders Partner with MPD Harbor Patrol Unit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig, Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) for the District of Columbia National Guard joins Joint Task Force - DC leaders for a site survey with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Harbor Patrol Unit along the Anacostia River, Potomac River, and Washington Channel in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 2, 2025. The survey tour focused on projects Task Force Beautification will undertake as part of restoration and improvement efforts to public spaces. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 13:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976388
    VIRIN: 250902-F-PL327-6802
    Filename: DOD_111282906
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCNG Senior Leaders Partner with MPD Harbor Patrol Unit, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    Task Force Beautification
    Metropolitan Police Department Harbor Patrol Unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download