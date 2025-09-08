Vandenberg Space Force Base supports a Space Development Agency launch. The T1TLB transport layer delivered a Link 16 satellite payload into Earth's orbit. Link 16 provides battlefield information dissemination capabilities to extend beyond a line of sight requirement.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 12:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976374
|VIRIN:
|250910-X-IT855-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111282556
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SDA T1TLB Launch, by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.