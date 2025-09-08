Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SDA T1TLB Launch

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg Space Force Base supports a Space Development Agency launch. The T1TLB transport layer delivered a Link 16 satellite payload into Earth's orbit. Link 16 provides battlefield information dissemination capabilities to extend beyond a line of sight requirement.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 12:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976374
    VIRIN: 250910-X-IT855-1001
    Filename: DOD_111282556
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Vandenberg Space Force Base

