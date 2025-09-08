The 412th Theater Engineer Command successfully concluded CSTX 25-02 with a wet gap crossing at Fort McCoy, Wis. The wet gap crossing was the culminating event for the exercise.
Video credit to the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 11:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976357
|VIRIN:
|250814-A-PP983-3857
|Filename:
|DOD_111282266
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Build That Bridge, by LTC Matthew Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.