    Build That Bridge

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Lt. Col. Matthew Nowak 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    The 412th Theater Engineer Command successfully concluded CSTX 25-02 with a wet gap crossing at Fort McCoy, Wis. The wet gap crossing was the culminating event for the exercise.

    Video credit to the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 11:46
    Location: US

    412th Theater Engineer Command
    Fort McCoy
    CSTX 25-02

