video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976346" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 633d Air Base Wing showcased Air Combat Command's "Together We Can" mindset during a video production at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 4, 2025. As a part of a suicide awareness campaign, the project emphasized the importance of unity, highlighting the strength found through Airmen teamwork and the Air Force family. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)