    24 Hour Make a Wish Fun Run

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    The SHAPE community came together for a 24-hour fun run on June 6-7, 2025, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, benefiting terminally ill children. The event featured teams running laps continuously for 24 hours, building on a long-standing tradition of support, spirit, and solidarity. This year’s run raised over €65,000 equivalent to $74,800 USD. Participants included service members, families, and community members who ran, donated, and volunteered to make the event a success. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    Location: SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

