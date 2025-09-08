24 Hour Make a Wish Fun Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The SHAPE community came together for a 24-hour fun run on June 6-7, 2025, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, benefiting terminally ill children. The event featured teams running laps continuously for 24 hours, building on a long-standing tradition of support, spirit, and solidarity. This year’s run raised over €65,000 equivalent to $74,800 USD. Participants included service members, families, and community members who ran, donated, and volunteered to make the event a success. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)