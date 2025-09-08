The annual Bon Odori Festival was held for community members of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni at the Club Iwakuni Greenspace, Aug. 16, 2025. The event featured drumming performances, food vendors, and dancing and was made possible by Club Iwakuni, Marine & Family Programs, and volunteers from the MCAS Iwakuni community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 03:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976309
|VIRIN:
|250816-M-MJ417-2002
|PIN:
|250816
|Filename:
|DOD_111281442
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bon Odori Festival, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.