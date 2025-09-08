Bon Odori Festival, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976308" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The annual Bon Odori Festival was held for community members of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni at the Club Iwakuni Greenspace, Aug. 16, 2025. The event featured drumming performances, food vendors, and dancing and was made possible by Club Iwakuni, Marine & Family Programs, and volunteers from the MCAS Iwakuni community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)