    Bon Odori Festival, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    The annual Bon Odori Festival was held for community members of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni at the Club Iwakuni Greenspace, Aug. 16, 2025. The event featured drumming performances, food vendors, and dancing and was made possible by Club Iwakuni, Marine & Family Programs, and volunteers from the MCAS Iwakuni community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 03:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 976308
    VIRIN: 250816-M-MJ417-2001
    PIN: 250816
    Filename: DOD_111281441
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    This work, Bon Odori Festival, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bon Odori Festival
    community
    dancing
    military
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Japanese drumming

