    Kingyo Lantern Festival, Yanai, Japan, 2025 (Pacific Update)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. service members volunteered with the Single Marine Program on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to take part in the annual Kingyo Lantern Festival in Yanai, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. "Kingyo" means goldfish and the goldfish lanterns of Yanai symbolize its history as a port city rich in art. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 03:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 976305
    VIRIN: 250813-M-MJ417-2002
    PIN: 250813
    Filename: DOD_111281408
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kingyo Lantern Festival, Yanai, Japan, 2025 (Pacific Update), by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

