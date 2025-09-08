Kingyo Lantern Festival, Yanai, Japan, 2025 (Social Media)

U.S. service members volunteered with the Single Marine Program on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to take part in the annual Kingyo Lantern Festival in Yanai, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. "Kingyo" means goldfish and the goldfish lanterns of Yanai symbolize its history as a port city rich in art. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
