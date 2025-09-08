Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kintai Fireworks Sights and Sounds, Iwakuni, Japan 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.01.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    The Kintaikyo Bridge, just five kilometers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, became the setting of a fireworks show, Aug. 1, 2025. The fireworks show lasted about two minutes. Several mini-fireworks displays like this one occurred throughout August as part of the Nishikigawa Water Festival. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    TAGS

    Kintaikyo bridge
    sights and sounds
    history
    fireworks
    traditional Japan
    Nishikigawa Water Festival

