Kintai Fireworks Sights and Sounds, Iwakuni, Japan 2025

The Kintaikyo Bridge, just five kilometers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, became the setting of a fireworks show, Aug. 1, 2025. The fireworks show lasted about two minutes. Several mini-fireworks displays like this one occurred throughout August as part of the Nishikigawa Water Festival. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|08.01.2025
|09.10.2025 02:54
|Video Productions
|976294
|250805-M-MJ417-2001
|250801
|DOD_111281373
|00:00:29
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|0
|0
