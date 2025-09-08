Master Sgt. Gaela Blake, BRIGHT STAR exercise non-commissioned officer-in-charge and senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Directorate of Training, discusses the importance of cohesion and readiness during an interview at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 4, 2025. Blake highlighted the arrival of Texas National Guard soldiers, along with other reserve and guard components, as critical to strengthening interoperability for BRIGHT STAR 25. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo and Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 14:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|976256
|VIRIN:
|250904-A-RP020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111280158
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|EG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MSG Gaela Blake discusses the importance of U.S. National Guard and Reserve components with multinational military cohesion, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo and SPC Cynthia Gomez Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.