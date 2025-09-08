Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSG Gaela Blake discusses the importance of U.S. National Guard and Reserve components with multinational military cohesion

    EGYPT

    09.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo and Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran

    U.S. Army Central   

    Master Sgt. Gaela Blake, BRIGHT STAR exercise non-commissioned officer-in-charge and senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Directorate of Training, discusses the importance of cohesion and readiness during an interview at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 4, 2025. Blake highlighted the arrival of Texas National Guard soldiers, along with other reserve and guard components, as critical to strengthening interoperability for BRIGHT STAR 25. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo and Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSG Gaela Blake discusses the importance of U.S. National Guard and Reserve components with multinational military cohesion, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo and SPC Cynthia Gomez Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Multinational Exercise
    Defense Partnership
    CENTCOM
    Regional Security
    BRIGHTSTAR25

