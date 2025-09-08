MSG Gaela Blake discusses the importance of U.S. National Guard and Reserve components with multinational military cohesion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976256" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master Sgt. Gaela Blake, BRIGHT STAR exercise non-commissioned officer-in-charge and senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Directorate of Training, discusses the importance of cohesion and readiness during an interview at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 4, 2025. Blake highlighted the arrival of Texas National Guard soldiers, along with other reserve and guard components, as critical to strengthening interoperability for BRIGHT STAR 25. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo and Spc. Cynthia Gomez Beltran)