Suicide Prevention Month: Message from the Commanding General

September is Suicide Awareness Month, and the Department of War is committed to decisive and innovative actions. D.C. National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, civilians and family members who may need crisis support or want to help someone they know. “Joining Your Fight: Connect to Protect” is the 2025 theme for the DOW suicide prevention campaign. Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) for the D.C. National Guard, discusses the significance of knowing at-risk behaviors, stress reduction measures and available resources to help.
