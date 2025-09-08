Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month: Message from the Commanding General

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    September is Suicide Awareness Month, and the Department of War is committed to decisive and innovative actions. D.C. National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, civilians and family members who may need crisis support or want to help someone they know. “Joining Your Fight: Connect to Protect” is the 2025 theme for the DOW suicide prevention campaign. Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) for the D.C. National Guard, discusses the significance of knowing at-risk behaviors, stress reduction measures and available resources to help.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976248
    VIRIN: 250909-F-PL327-2742
    PIN: 250909
    Filename: DOD_111279733
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard, Suicide Prevention Month, resilience, resources, connection, Joining Your Fight

