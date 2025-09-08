CPT Jake Jackson discusses importance of multinational partnership at BRIGHT STAR 25

U.S. Army Capt. Jake Jackson,1st Battalion (Airborne), 143rd Infantry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, and officer-in-charge of the BRIGHT STAR 25 situational training exercise (STX) lanes, discusses the importance of training alongside partner nations including Egypt, the United Kingdom, India, and others during BRIGHT STAR 25, Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 8, 2025. Jackson oversees the logistics portion of the STX lanes, which includes sniper and counter-sniper training, medical response, border security training, and additional multinational training events. BRIGHT STAR 25 is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo and Maj. Kevin Kirk)
