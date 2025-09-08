CPT Jake Jackson discusses importance of multinational partnership at BRIGHT STAR 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Jake Jackson,1st Battalion (Airborne), 143rd Infantry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, and officer-in-charge of the BRIGHT STAR 25 situational training exercise (STX) lanes, discusses the importance of training alongside partner nations including Egypt, the United Kingdom, India, and others during BRIGHT STAR 25, Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 8, 2025. Jackson oversees the logistics portion of the STX lanes, which includes sniper and counter-sniper training, medical response, border security training, and additional multinational training events. BRIGHT STAR 25 is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo and Maj. Kevin Kirk)