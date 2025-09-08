Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CPT Jake Jackson discusses importance of multinational partnership at BRIGHT STAR 25

    EGYPT

    09.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo and Maj. Kevin Kirk

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Capt. Jake Jackson,1st Battalion (Airborne), 143rd Infantry Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, and officer-in-charge of the BRIGHT STAR 25 situational training exercise (STX) lanes, discusses the importance of training alongside partner nations including Egypt, the United Kingdom, India, and others during BRIGHT STAR 25, Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 8, 2025. Jackson oversees the logistics portion of the STX lanes, which includes sniper and counter-sniper training, medical response, border security training, and additional multinational training events. BRIGHT STAR 25 is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo and Maj. Kevin Kirk)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 14:31
    Location: EG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPT Jake Jackson discusses importance of multinational partnership at BRIGHT STAR 25, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo and MAJ Kevin Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Egypt
    Texas National Guard
    partnership
    CENTCOM
    BrightStar25

