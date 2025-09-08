Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Over 200 Soldiers Arrive in Egypt for BRIGHT STAR 25

    EGYPT

    08.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo 

    U.S. Army Central   

    B-roll video package captures the arrival of a Boeing 747 with more than 200 U.S. soldiers from the Texas National Guard, Illinois National Guard, Ohio National Guard, and Colorado National Guard, along with U.S. Army Central and and U.S. Air Force personnel, Borg El Arab Air Base (Alexandria International Airport), Alexandria, Egypt, Aug. 31, 2025. Col. Forrest Thompson, Deputy Exercise Director for BRIGHT STAR 25, and Master Sgt. Gaela Blake, Senior Enlisted Advisor for BRIGHT STAR 25 greet the troops upon arrival, marking the buildup phase of the exercise. BRIGHT STAR is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976229
    VIRIN: 250831-A-RP020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111279416
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: EG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over 200 Soldiers Arrive in Egypt for BRIGHT STAR 25, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Texas National Guard
    Defense Partnership
    U.S. Army
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25

