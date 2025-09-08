B-roll video package captures the arrival of a Boeing 747 with more than 200 U.S. soldiers from the Texas National Guard, Illinois National Guard, Ohio National Guard, and Colorado National Guard, along with U.S. Army Central and and U.S. Air Force personnel, Borg El Arab Air Base (Alexandria International Airport), Alexandria, Egypt, Aug. 31, 2025. Col. Forrest Thompson, Deputy Exercise Director for BRIGHT STAR 25, and Master Sgt. Gaela Blake, Senior Enlisted Advisor for BRIGHT STAR 25 greet the troops upon arrival, marking the buildup phase of the exercise. BRIGHT STAR is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 13:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976229
|VIRIN:
|250831-A-RP020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111279416
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|EG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Over 200 Soldiers Arrive in Egypt for BRIGHT STAR 25, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
