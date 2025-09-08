Over 200 Soldiers Arrive in Egypt for BRIGHT STAR 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video package captures the arrival of a Boeing 747 with more than 200 U.S. soldiers from the Texas National Guard, Illinois National Guard, Ohio National Guard, and Colorado National Guard, along with U.S. Army Central and and U.S. Air Force personnel, Borg El Arab Air Base (Alexandria International Airport), Alexandria, Egypt, Aug. 31, 2025. Col. Forrest Thompson, Deputy Exercise Director for BRIGHT STAR 25, and Master Sgt. Gaela Blake, Senior Enlisted Advisor for BRIGHT STAR 25 greet the troops upon arrival, marking the buildup phase of the exercise. BRIGHT STAR is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)