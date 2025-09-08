SSG David Watkins discusses multinational training for IED defenses

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Watkins, platoon sergeant with Echo Company, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, Bessemer, Ala., trains on the Situational Training Exercise (STX) lanes at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2025. Watkins and his soldiers are preparing to work with partner nations on improvised explosive device (IED) clearing operations, including the use of specialized anti-personnel obstacle breaching systems (APOBS). BRIGHT STAR 25 is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)
