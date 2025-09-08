SSG David Watkins discusses multinational training for IED defenses

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Watkins, platoon sergeant with Echo Company, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, Bessemer, Ala., trains on the Situational Training Exercise (STX) lanes at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2025. Watkins and his soldiers are preparing to work with partner nations on improvised explosive device (IED) clearing operations, including the use of specialized anti-personnel obstacle breaching systems (APOBS). BRIGHT STAR 25 is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)