    SSG David Watkins discusses multinational training for IED defenses

    EGYPT

    09.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Watkins, platoon sergeant with Echo Company, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, Bessemer, Ala., trains on the Situational Training Exercise (STX) lanes at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2025. Watkins and his soldiers are preparing to work with partner nations on improvised explosive device (IED) clearing operations, including the use of specialized anti-personnel obstacle breaching systems (APOBS). BRIGHT STAR 25 is a biennial, multinational exercise that strengthens regional security and military interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)

    TAGS

    Combat Engineers
    Multinational Training
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25
    IED Operations

