Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe hosts SHAPE Fest 2025 at SHAPE on Sept. 5-6, 2025. NATO partners in the Benelux came together to celebrate the diverse cultures that come together to make this alliance strong. The two-day event included a fairground, food, drinks, music acts and a fireworks display. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 08:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|976199
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-PT849-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111279102
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe hosts SHAPE Fest 2025, by TSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.