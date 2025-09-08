video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe hosts SHAPE Fest 2025 at SHAPE on Sept. 5-6, 2025. NATO partners in the Benelux came together to celebrate the diverse cultures that come together to make this alliance strong. The two-day event included a fairground, food, drinks, music acts and a fireworks display. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)