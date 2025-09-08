Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe hosts SHAPE Fest 2025

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.04.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    AFN Benelux

    Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe hosts SHAPE Fest 2025 at SHAPE on Sept. 5-6, 2025. NATO partners in the Benelux came together to celebrate the diverse cultures that come together to make this alliance strong. The two-day event included a fairground, food, drinks, music acts and a fireworks display. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 08:26
    Location: SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    In Focus
    Benelux
    AFN BENELUX
    SHAPE Fest
    NATO
    AFN

