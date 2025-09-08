Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCS entitlements reel

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    A PCS Joint Task Force reel explains the Dislocation Allowance (DLA), a benefit that helps service members offset out-of-pocket costs during a Permanent Change of Station, evacuation, or other government-directed move, Sept. 8, 2025, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The JTF provides resources and information to support service members and families throughout their relocation. (Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 17:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 976158
    VIRIN: 250908-F-QY777-5961
    Filename: DOD_111278317
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

